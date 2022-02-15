DALLAS (KDAF) — Experience the wonder of one of the greatest artists of all time at Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition at Irving Mall from now until March 27.

Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in high definition, life-size photos for people to see and experience up-close like never before. Each image will feature written and audio information that viewers can rent for a heightened experience.

Adult tickets cost $17.50 per person and child tickets cost $13.30 per person. To get your tickets and learn more, click here.