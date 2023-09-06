DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has a lot of performances lined up for the month of September. With single tickets starting at $5, why not get a taste of the arts?

Below is the list of upcoming performances you will not want to miss:

Prohibition: The Music of Moulin Rouge, Boardwalk Empire, and More!

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 8-10, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets start at $46

Tickets

Time-travel through the dark cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, Berlin, London and Atlantic City, reliving the 1920s in all its decadence — prohibition, gangsters, ingénues and intrigue – with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra!

Lila Downs in concert with the DSO

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 15-16, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm

Tickets start at $45

Tickets

Grammy Award-winning artist, Lila Downs, one of the most influential artists in Latin America, joins the DSO for charismatic performances that showcase her unique voice.

Great American Songbook Selections

Meyerson Symphony Center

September 22-24, 2023

Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm | Sunday at 3:00 pm

Tickets start at $46

Tickets

Music Director Fabio Luisi makes his first appearance on the Pops Series presented by Capital One.