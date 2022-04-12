DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans can expect severe storms in the region Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for an area that includes Dallas and Fort Worth until 11 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas immediately west of Fort Worth.

You can track the latest storms on our interactive radar.

NWS Forth Worth reports conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, containing a couple of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter.

The timing looks to be between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. for the severe storms; the main threats with these storms are large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

“Active weather is expected Tuesday as a dryline enters the region and provides the necessary lift for thunderstorm development. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. There will even be a potential for a few tornadoes. Storms will move east across the region though early evening.”