DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s official, with Tuesday’s rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“With the rain showers today, DFW sets the record for the wettest August since records began in 1899. The old record was 10.33″ in 1915. It’s still raining so we’ll see how high this record goes,” the center said.

For the next week, you’re more than likely to see some more rain as NWS Fort Worth says isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible from Wednesday to Monday throughout the region. “Over the next week, you can expect morning lows in the 60s and 70s, and afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s. Low chances (20-40%) of showers and storms are possible each day, with the greatest chances during the afternoon hours. Continue to keep updated with the latest forecast information for your area this week!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas