DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a beautiful Friday in North Texas with the forecast looking sunny and breezy with a cool and calm night.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports there will be some portions of North Texas under an Elevated Fire Danger. It will be a sunny and breezy start to the day with highs in the mid 60s and low 70s.

Winds from the northwest will reach 10-20 mph with gusts possibly up to 30 mph. Winds are set to dwindle as the sun sets accompanied by lows from the upper 30s to lower 40s with clear skies.

“Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs from the mid 60s in the northwest to the mid 70s in the south. A northwest wind will prevail between 10 and 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. There is an elevated threat for wildfires generally along and west of a line from Jacksboro to Hillsboro to Hearne. Winds will decrease after sunset, becoming light and variable overnight. Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s under a clear sky.”