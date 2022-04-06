DALLAS (KDAF) — The start of hump day in North Texas will be filled with a wind advisory which is set to end at around noon. For the day as a whole, North Texans can expect a cool day and night on Wednesday.

For the daytime hours, expect highs in the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s with winds from the north to sit around 20-25 mph with gusts nearing 30-40 mph. The strongest winds will occur in the morning hours, hence the wind advisory, and there is an elevated fire danger set west of I-35.

As the nighttime approaches, the temperatures drop with it. North Texas will experience a cool night with temps in the low-to-mid 40s and winds decrease to near 10 mph or less as the sun sets. It will be clear skies across North Texas at night.

