Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Duke

– Type: Saddlebred, Arabian (mixed)

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Male

Cheyanne

– Type: Paint / Pinto

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Female

ANNIE MAE

– Type: Pig

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

Reno

– Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

