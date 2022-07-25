Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Duke

– Type: Saddlebred, Arabian (mixed)
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Male
Cheyanne

– Type: Paint / Pinto
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
ANNIE MAE

– Type: Pig
– Age: Young
– Gender: Male
Reno

– Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
– Age: Young
– Gender: Male
