Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Duke
– Type: Saddlebred, Arabian (mixed)
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Male
Cheyanne
– Type: Paint / Pinto
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
ANNIE MAE
– Type: Pig
– Age: Young
– Gender: Male
Reno
– Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
– Age: Young
– Gender: Male
