Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Petfinder

Cheyanne

– Type: Paint / Pinto

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Female

Petfinder

Reno

– Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)

– Age: Young

– Gender: Male

Petfinder

Jewell

– Type: Donkey

– Age: Young

– Gender: Female

Petfinder

Daisy-Mini

– Type: Shetland Pony

– Age: Young

– Gender: Female

Petfinder

Duke

– Type: Saddlebred, Arabian (mixed)

– Age: Senior

– Gender: Male

Petfinder

Storm

– Type: Arabian

– Age: Adult

– Gender: Male

