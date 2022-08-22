Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

1 / 5Petfinder

Cheyanne

– Type: Paint / Pinto
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 5Petfinder

Duke

– Type: Saddlebred, Arabian (mixed)
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Male
– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 5Petfinder

Drumstick

– Type: Parakeet (Other)
– Age: Adult
– Gender: Female
– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 5Petfinder

Storm

– Type: Arabian
– Age: Adult
– Gender: Male
– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 5Petfinder

Reno

– Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
– Age: Young
– Gender: Male
– Read more on Petfinder

