DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas band, Future You, is releasing its newest single ‘heartbreak’ this Sunday, July 10, but we got an exclusive first look and sat down with bassist Polo Garcia to talk all about it.

Watch the full music video for ‘heartbreak’ by Future You, below:

Here’s what he had to say about the song, the band and an upcoming show in North Texas:

What was the inspiration behind the new song?

“It was the culmination of a lot of events. I went through a breakup recently, then a bunch of other things happened with my bandmates’ lives and just trying to keep up with who they are as people. We had this really cool punk track [that we were sitting on]. We’re all really inspired by early 2000’s alternative rock, so we decided one last time to see what’s up with this song before we scrap it. I was thinking of saying no [to releasing the track] but eventually something changed and we went with it. It brings a nice sense of closure to a lot of things. It doesn’t sound sad but it is sad. It’s a fast enough song with catchy enough lyrics to have you listen to it over and over.”

How long has this song been in development?

“I think we demoed it out sometime in January, and eventually I went on a quick tour sometime in April and got back to play a show with Dayseeker. We had already released Bluff at the time and we decided that we needed something else before we make another move. [We wanted to] figure out where we were going and what we wanted to do as a band and what direction we wanted to take. By May, we were recording it. Then by mid-June, we had it in our hands ready to go.”

Talk about your upcoming show at Trees in Deep Ellum this month.

“Honestly, it’s a sick lineup. It’s us [Future You], a band from Detroit [called] Unwell, Begotten (another local crew here that is really really great), Vampire’s Everywhere, Palisades and Alesana. It’s the trilogy tour at Trees. It’s going to be a great lineup. If you wanna cry and relive your middle school years, by all means, it’s a great way to end a nice little weekend. Especially with Unwell and Begotten, because they are friends of ours, so it’s going to be so much fun.”

Future You will be playing with Unwell, Begotten, Vampire’s Everywhere, Palisades and Alesana at Trees Sunday, July 17. Tickets are currently on sale for $26 per ticket. You can get yours by clicking here. For more information about the show, click here.

Future You is a North Texas based band that draws inspiration from genres like emo, metalcore and punk. They consist of:

Brett Wasson – vocals

Drew Ballard – guitar

Polo Garcia – bass

Foch Bailey – drums

Their music is available on all music platforms including Apple Music and Spotify. Keep up to date with them on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

‘heartbreak’ lyrics

Hey, relax; our story’s just begun so far

now that we’re looking forward

I know we’re both crushed (my head is shaking)

Your lips are so cold (you’re medicated)

There’s much more behind it (than words can show)

Stay away, I’m falling faster than you can see Melting away my dark tendencies

I know that I’m fading it’s all hard, I’m shaking

You’re leaving me guessing

I’m falling, I’m falling, I’m falling faster

I think I’ll fall away and I shouldn’t have to (I shouldn’t have to)

I hope you’ll fade away but I know that you won’t (I think I’ll fall)

Stay away, I’m falling faster than you can see Melting away my dark tendencies

I know that I’m fading it’s all hard, I’m shaking

You’re leaving me guessing

I’m falling, I’m falling, I’m falling faster

Look at the fact that it’s not who’s right

It’s not your fault it’s not my fight

It’ll be alright (x2)

Caught in the headlights for a day, the softest of sound wake the dead from their graves

Is it the end?

Cut me to pieces, I can’t feel the scars dig too deep

Forget the fact that it’s not who’s right, yeah it’ll be alright

I’m falling, I’m falling, I’m falling so…

Stay awake, I’m falling faster than you can see

I know that I’m fading it’s all hard, I’m shaking

You’re leaving me begging

I’m falling, I’m falling, I’m falling faster

Music video for ‘heartbreak’ by Future You couresty No Kings Above Productions.

Photos courtesy Future You