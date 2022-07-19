DALLAS (KDAF) — The majority of North Texas will be under an Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory on Tuesday, July 19.

“Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been posted for North Texas and parts of Central Texas through Wednesday,” the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

The center adds that the air temperatures will climb to 105-110 degrees in the areas where the Excessive Heat Warning is active and heat index values will reach over 105 degrees in the Heat Advisory area.

The public is asked to avoid extended time outdoors, stay hydrated and be aware of the signs/symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Water is your friend.

NWS Fort Worth

Along with the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory, a critical brush fire danger is active on Tuesday as low humidity and hot temps will promote fire ignition and spread.

The center says, “With summertime heat and drought both at their peak, fire weather conditions will reach critical levels this afternoon. Take care to help prevent wildfires in the presence of very dry vegetation where fires can easily start and spread.”

NWS Fort Worth