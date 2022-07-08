DALLAS (KDAF) — A Heat Advisory has been in effect for North Texas since Wednesday and now on top of that advisory an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. on Saturday across the region and Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Here’s what the center says the public should be aware of with this excessive heat, “Locations in the Excessive Heat Warning are expected to see dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 F & heat index values up to 112 F.”

They add:

Be diligent in practicing heat safety as the heat continues to intensify.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles.

Be sure to check on the elderly or ill, and bring your pets indoors!

NWS FORT WORTH

As you know it’s going to be a very hot Friday and Saturday in North Texas but there are chances for some isolated storms Friday night and Saturday. “Isolated storms may approach the Red River late this afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly slides south through Oklahoma. This front will make it to around I-20 on Saturday with additional widely scattered thunderstorms.”

The center says if any storms develop they will be accompanied by strong winds, “Otherwise, it will be hot on both days with high temperatures between 101-106 degrees and heat index values as high as 111 degrees.”

