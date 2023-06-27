DALLAS (KDAF) — Excessive Dallas heat is causing a lot of places around Dallas to rethink of ways to keep Dallasites safe during the Summer.

Including Cedar Ridge Preserve, which according to their Facebook, due to extreme temperatures will have shorter hours of operation this week.

The preserve which is usually open til dusk, will be open from 6:30 a.m. until noon; June 27 to June 29. “Please come early and plan to leave by noon,” the park mentions on their Facebook.

Currently, Dallas is on an excessive heat warning that is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.