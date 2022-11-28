DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is officially over and if you have been waiting until then to get into the Christmas mood, then the wait is over.

With so many fun holiday events scheduled in the coming weeks, there is no shortage of Christmas fun in North Texas.

Possibly one of the biggest Christmas events in North Texas, Dallas’ Holiday Parade, is right around the corner, hitting the streets of Dallas this Saturday, Dec. 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s celebration.

Where can I watch the Dallas Holiday Parade?

CW33 will be broadcasting the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade both on our broadcast and online platforms. Be sure to tune into CW33-TV or CW33.com to catch our exclusive parade broadcast.

If you want to watch the parade in person, the parade begins on Commerce and Houston streets in Dallas. Look below for official bleacher maps and street closures.

Bleacher Map

Photo courtesy DallasHolidayParade.com.

Street closures map

Photo courtesy DallasHolidayParade.com.

When does the parade start?

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will last until noon.

What should I bring to the parade?

Officials with the parade say that you should bring as few items as you can. If are not purchasing a ticket to sit on the designated bleachers, then, of course, bring chairs and blankets so you are comfy. If you plan to buy merchandise or snacks, please bring cash just in case vendors don’t take cards.

Learn more by clicking here.