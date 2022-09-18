DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people.
That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent out a bunch of hotel rooms, you and your party can rent an entire home for a personal, inviting feel.
Texas is home to tons of vacation rentals, some even holding as many as 30 or more people, according to TripstoDiscover.com (because everything is bigger in Texas).
Here is their list of massive vacation rentals in Dallas:
- Lazy Haven Resort on Lake LBJ, Kingsland
- Amazing Private Retreat for Families & Friends, Oak Leaf
- Grand Villa, Dripping Springs
- Private Home Two Minutes to Beach, Galveston
- Gorgeous Eight-Bedroom and Five Bath Home, Fort Worth
- Chula Vista, Sabinal
- Stillwater Ranch, Brady
- Lone Star River Ranch, Lohn
- Walloping Whale, Surfside Beach
- Blanco Valley Lodge, Blanco
- 1000-Acre Selah Springs Ranch, Brady
- House with Private Pool and Putting Green, Utopia
- The Rove at L5, Johnson County
For their full report, visit TripstoDiscover.com.