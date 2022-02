DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a question you may or may not have pondered while visiting the Dallas Zoo: where does all the poo go?

And if you have pondered it, the Dallas Zoo has your answer.

Zoo officials said in a tweet they have partnered with a Fort Worth-based company, Silver Creek Soil, to create a compost product you can use in your home garden.

You can buy the product, Zoo Poo, at the Zoo’s gift shop.