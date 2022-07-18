DALLAS (KDAF) — A new takeout and delivery option has made its way to Dallas. Kitchen United MIX has opened up shop in the Kroger on East Mockingbird Lane.

Calling itself the nation’s first ‘multi-restaurant ordering’ to-go experience, Kitchen United MIX is a takeout service that allows customers to mix and match items from different restaurants on a single order. Customers can request their order for pickup or delivery.

“Kitchen United MIX is proud to open our first state-of-the-art grocery installation in the Dallas area,” Kitchen United Chief Executive Officer Michael Montagano said in a news release. “We recently debuted our supermarket concept, and guests have been incredibly impressed with the convenience and variety Kitchen United MIX provides.”

This is the first Kitchen United MIX to come to Dallas and the fourth location in Texas. Though this isn’t the first North Texas location. A location is opened in Frisco this year.

Customers can make their orders through the Kitchen United MIX app or through on-site kiosks located at their Dallas and Frisco locations. For more information, visit KitchenUnited.com.