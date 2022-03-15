DALLAS (KDAF) — “Ogres are like onions.” But what if those onions are in a quesadilla at one of the most popular YouTuber’s restaurants? Introducing Shrek’s Quesadilla.

Who exactly asked for this? Who knows, it could’ve been Donkey but that’s just speculation of course. Mr. Beast is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world with over 91 million subscribers and 15,009,586,317 views on the platform as of noon March 15.

In the fall of 2020, for a YouTube video, Mr. Beast created the “world’s first free restaurant” called, MrBeast Burger. According to the restaurant’s website, “He has joined forces with Virtual Dining Concepts to create MrBeast Burger–a virtual restaurant brand, now available to order across the U.S. for delivery only. MrBeast Burger operates out of existing restaurant kitchens, allowing restaurateurs to add a new source of revenue without impacting the operation. Customers can only order MrBeast Burger via the proprietary app or through major food delivery service apps. MrBeast Burger is available for restaurants to prepare out of their existing kitchens as a way to generate a new revenue stream—the menu is accessed only via apps and it is delivered directly to your door.”

Now, March is here and green is the color of choice, and it seems Mr. Beast Burger is joining the love of green with its new Shrek’s Quesadilla. The limited-time menu item, Impossible Shrek’s Quesadilla, is made of two smashed crispy Impossible patties with house seasoning, American cheese, diced white onions, pickles, caramelized onions and chopped green chiles, wrapped in a crispy spinach tortilla.

Shrek’s Quesadilla will cost customers $12.99. Now you’re wondering, I’m in Texas is there a Mr. Beast Burger in Texas. Yes, all the way from Abilene to Wichita Falls; there’s locations all across North Texas as well.