DALLAS (KDAF) – This may be the way to end the Summer if you have a knack for DIYs or art.

You can sign up for a ceramics class at Trade Oak Cliff with Ceramicist and leather Designer, Corrie Pocta. Her next class is Aug. 8th, a hand-built mug class.

There are many options of things to create like hand built mugs, ceramic trays and hand built mugs. Each have their own dedicated day for classes specializing in each project.

There are also class bundles available for August 16,21,23 and 30. To get more information on class times and schedule, click here.