DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s May 4 and that means it’s Star Wars Day! May the Fourth be with you and yours.

If you feel like celebrating but maybe don’t want to sit on the couch at home to watch a Star Wars movie or show, we checked out some events happening around DFW for you to get out and celebrate.

Legacy Hall is hosting a Star Wars Trivia night, costume contest, fun drink specials and you can even meet Kylo Ren and Rey. It will be from 7-9 p.m. at Legacy Hall, tickets are $30.

The Mitchell Lofts will be hosting Star Wars May the 4th be with you cupcake decorating class. The class will be taught by Ginger Taylor, D Magazines, ‘Best Cupcakes in Dallas’ owner of the Cupcake Experience. Tickets will be $40 and the class is from 7-9 p.m.

Texas Gun Experience will be hosting May the Fourth Be with Pew! From 6-9 p.m. it’ll be a Star Wars-themed night of shooting, trivia, costume contest and more. Tickets will be $100 per shooter and the event is for ages 10 and up.

Addison Improv Comedy Club is hosting, GeekStyr Live: Comedy from the Dorkside with Magic Mike and Friends. Starting at 8 p.m., for free, you can join the GeekStyr community as they celebrate May the Fourth with some Star Wars comedy.

Pour House Dallas (PhD) is hosting May The 4th Be With Your Paint Nite. From 7-9 p.m. for $30 you can join Loretta Lush for a Star Wars paint nite. Purchase includes pre-drawn canvas and supplies.

Pilot Point Coffee House is hosting May the Fourth Be With You! Star Wars Trivia Night at the Coffee House. For $30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., you can test yourself and your friends with some Star Wars trivia in Pilot Point.