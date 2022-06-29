DALLAS (KDAF) — The Fourth of July weekend is coming quicker than you think, and if you haven’t had the time to plan out your weekend, same.
So, in the spirit of planning, here is a list of things going on in North Texas that should give you some ideas!
Frisco
- Starting July 3: Frisco Freedom Fest
- Starting July 1: Frisco RoughRiders game with postgame fireworks show
Fort Worth
- July 2: 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show
- July 2: 4th July Cox Running Club 5K
- July 3: Concerts in the Garden Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
- July 4: Fort Worth’s Fourth
- July 4: Eagle Mountain Lake Fireworks
Arlington
Dallas
- July 2: Sensory Sensitive Fourth of July Celebration at Klyde Warren Park
- July 3: Red, White and Boots Party
- July 4: Red, White and Groove
- July 4: Fair Park Fourth
- July 4: A Star Spangled Spectacular at Meyerson Symphony Center
- July 4: Rock the Fourth
- July 4: Deep Ellum Dallas Mimosa Walk
- July 4: Fourth of July Parade
Plano
Richardson
Addison