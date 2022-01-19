DALLAS (KDAF) — The first major tournament for the Call of Duty League will be played at Esports Stadium Arlington, which was recently acquired by North Texas-based Envy Gaming.

The tournament is set for March 3-6 and is available for ages 13 and up. There are three options to purchase for the event: VIP Reserved ($199), Weekend Pass Reserved ($79) and Weekend General Admission ($79).

Fans will be able to watch 12 teams compete in a live double-elimination Call of Duty tournament.

What to know about the event

Seating is a mix of reserved and general admission:

VIP means assigned seating, front/center, private bar locatoin, swag bag and exclusive event badge.

Weekend Reserved means assigned seating near the front and an exclusive event badge.

Weekend General Admission means general admission seating

The event is for individuals 13 and older:

If 17 or older you’re welcome without any additional paperwork.

Those 16-years-old must present a signed minor attendance permission form.

Those ages 13-15 can attend with a parent/guardian accompaniment and a signed minor attendance form.

Masks are required for all fans in attendance. Refunds will be available for anyone unable to attend due to COVID-like symptoms, you’ll need to email colby@envy.gg to request a refund.

