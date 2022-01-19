DALLAS (KDAF) — The first major tournament for the Call of Duty League will be played at Esports Stadium Arlington, which was recently acquired by North Texas-based Envy Gaming.
The tournament is set for March 3-6 and is available for ages 13 and up. There are three options to purchase for the event: VIP Reserved ($199), Weekend Pass Reserved ($79) and Weekend General Admission ($79).
Fans will be able to watch 12 teams compete in a live double-elimination Call of Duty tournament.
What to know about the event
Seating is a mix of reserved and general admission:
- VIP means assigned seating, front/center, private bar locatoin, swag bag and exclusive event badge.
- Weekend Reserved means assigned seating near the front and an exclusive event badge.
- Weekend General Admission means general admission seating
The event is for individuals 13 and older:
- If 17 or older you’re welcome without any additional paperwork.
- Those 16-years-old must present a signed minor attendance permission form.
- Those ages 13-15 can attend with a parent/guardian accompaniment and a signed minor attendance form.
Masks are required for all fans in attendance. Refunds will be available for anyone unable to attend due to COVID-like symptoms, you’ll need to email colby@envy.gg to request a refund.
For more information click here.