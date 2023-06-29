DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is no stranger to allergy season and unfortunately has come in at #2 of one of the most challenging places to live with pollen allergies.

However, the popular allergy product, Claritin, has teamed up with ESPN’s sportscaster Erin Andrews to combat allergy season in Dallas. As the new spokesperson for Claritin, she has announced the launch of the DiversiTree™ Project.

I had the chance to meet up with Andrews in Downtown Dallas, as she made the first step to targeting pollen at its source!

“Allergy symptoms have tried to sideline me more than once, and this season, in particular, has been a tough one,” said Andrews. “I’m thrilled to team up with Claritin as part of its DiversiTree Project. Their products provide allergy relief, and Claritin® is also targeting pollen at the source through its mission to plant naturally pollen-less female trees. I’m all for balancing out the tree population with more females – especially when it results in fewer allergens in the air!”

Andrews knows all too well, how important it is to balance out environments and make them a safe one for all. In a male-dominated field, Andrews herself has learned what it means to plant your own “seeds” in a male-dominated field.

“I think for me being an organic user of Claritin because I have allergies I love Football. And I love learning about these players, and I love learning about these teams, these coaches and these general managers and what makes them tick — what makes them so competitive. So I love it, I love being around it, I love talking about it, I’m a big fan. Just like I’m a big fan of Claritin. So it kinda all goes hand in hand.”

Learn more about Claritin and the DiversiTree project here.