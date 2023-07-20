The video above is a previous unrelated promotional segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — When the mystical queen calls, you answer. Unfollow if you can’t catch the flow of what THE Erykah Badu is putting down!

Badu is making her presence known and will be in Dallas this weekend at the American Airlines Center. The award-winning singer-songwriter will be on her “Unfollow Me” tour which will also feature hip-hop artist Yassin Bey.

Doors open Sunday, July 23 at 6 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased here.

Don’t miss out on this soulful and cool event. You know when Ms. Badu’s in town it’s always spiritual soul food.