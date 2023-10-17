The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Comedian, actor, and TV show creator Eric Andre is in Dallas October 17 for a show at the Longhorn Ballroom as part of The Eric Andre Explosion Tour.

Andre is most well known for creating the Adult Swim series The Eric Andre Show, a live-action-comedy television series that premiered in May 2012. Other notable projects include films and TV series like The Righteous Gemstones, The Prank Panel, Legalize Everything, Bad Trip, and his new podcast Bombing With Eric Andre.

