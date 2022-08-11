A hunter makes a stalking through his hunting grounds and climbs over a sawn tree trunk.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new season for the Big Time Texas Hunt is approaching, with entries now on sale.

Big Time Texas Hunts entries are now available online for $9 each or for $10 each at license retailers, or by calling 800-895-4248. The deadline to purchase entries is Oct. 15 and winners will be announced within two weeks.

Officials say that this time around the Texas Parks and Wildlife Departments’ program is offering Texans some of the best hunting opportunities in the Lone Star State, with 10 guided hunting packages offered in this year’s drawing.

Some of the popular hunts included in this year’s drawing include:

An Exotic Safari: where the winner and a guest will have a chance to hunt gemsbok and scimitar-horned oryx at Mason Mountain WMA – plus win a Browning X-Bolt Hunter .270 rifle with Leupold scope being donated by McBride’s Guns in Austin

where the winner and a guest will have a chance to hunt gemsbok and scimitar-horned oryx at Mason Mountain WMA – plus win a Browning X-Bolt Hunter .270 rifle with Leupold scope being donated by McBride’s Guns in Austin The Texas Grand Slam : which offers the winner four separate hunts for desert bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, and desert mule deer, and

: which offers the winner four separate hunts for desert bighorn sheep, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, and desert mule deer, and The Ultimate Mule Deer Hunt: a three-to five-day hunt for mature mule deer in the Texas Panhandle.

“Hunters pay for conservation, and the BTTH program is the perfect example of that,” Kevin Mote, TPWD’s Private Lands and Public Hunting Program Director, said in a news release. “In our 26th year, we are extremely excited to continue offering hunters an opportunity at once in a lifetime hunting opportunities and raising important wildlife conservation funding at the same time.”

Funds from the program will go toward conservation efforts in the state of Texas. This year, funds will go toward”

Desert bighorn sheep restoration work in West Texas

Thousands of acres of brush control work across the state for the benefit of species like mule deer, pronghorn and quail

And multiple grassland restoration projects

For more information, click here.