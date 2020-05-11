Entrepreneurship program for kids and Dallas virtual book festival offers parents hope for summer

DALLAS, Tx. (KDAF) – The coronavirus caused not only the cancellation of in-person classes for students, it has also caused many summer programs that parent’s rely on to be cancelled.

Luckily, there are a few unique programs that have popped up that will give parent’s options.

The first is the Dallas Virtual Book Festival offered by the Dallas Public Library.

While the pandemic has made a typical in-person book festival not an option, the Dallas Public Library has set up a great way for kids to find great reads for the summer and learn about new North Texas authors.

The landing page offers videos of authors reading from their books and a link to the title. The book festival isn’t just for kids, either. Categories include children, middle grades, young adult and adult.

After your kid gets their summer reads knocked out, how about starting a business?

The Boss Club Foundation is putting on a entrepreneurship program for kids in the North Texas and Waco areas.

North Texas students ages 7-18 are invited to register for the free three-week summer entrepreneurship program scheduled to take place July 11-Aug. 1.

Students will be able to participate from the safety of their home to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Each student will be mailed a business kit containing all raw materials needed for creating, distributing and marketing his or her product. Daily videos will be sent to help guide the student entrepreneur through the course in areas such as designing and launching the business, pitch-video filming, financial literacy basics, and more.

Available courses are:

Homemade Dog Treats

Luxury Bath Bombs

Gourmet Cake Pops

Delicious Homemade Fudge

Luxury Soap

Self-guided video course to come up with your own business idea!

Free enrollment is now open to the first 575 students in North Texas and 250 students in the Waco area and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Students are also encouraged to sign up to compete in a business pitch competition for a chance to win great prizes from the Dallas Mavericks, Baylor University, and more.

Student registration opens on May 1st at www.bossclubfoundation.org.