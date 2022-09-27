DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas-based Dr. Pepper has announced the return of its annual tuition giveaway program along with a new exciting contest.

Dr. Pepper’s Tuition Giveaway Contest will give students the chance to win up to $100,000 in tuition during the 2022-2023 college football season.

This year the brand has also announced its new “Hail Mary for $23K Contest’ where three finalists from this contest will be flown to Dallas to pitch their unique business ideas to:

Mark Cuban

TikTok star Jon Seaton

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones.

“We are thrilled to continue evolving the program with new elements such as the ‘Hail Mary for $23K Contest’ as another way to support students pursuing their academic goals and entrepreneurial dreams,” John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, said in a news release.

For more information about the Hail Mary for $23K Contest, click here.