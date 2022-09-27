DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas-based Dr. Pepper has announced the return of its annual tuition giveaway program along with a new exciting contest.
Dr. Pepper’s Tuition Giveaway Contest will give students the chance to win up to $100,000 in tuition during the 2022-2023 college football season.
This year the brand has also announced its new “Hail Mary for $23K Contest’ where three finalists from this contest will be flown to Dallas to pitch their unique business ideas to:
- Mark Cuban
- TikTok star Jon Seaton
- Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer Charlotte Jones.
“We are thrilled to continue evolving the program with new elements such as the ‘Hail Mary for $23K Contest’ as another way to support students pursuing their academic goals and entrepreneurial dreams,” John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, said in a news release.
For more information about the Hail Mary for $23K Contest, click here.