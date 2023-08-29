DALLAS (KDBAF) — Scout Design Studio is a local furniture and design studio in the Design District that compiles refurbished vintage furniture and custom furniture to make your place one of a kind. Their showroom is like something you will never see any where else.

Their motto is, “We’re not for everyone, but neither are you” because of the funky eclectic vibe they have going on. From hand sculptures to ramen in a large heel, the décor and pieces are meant to feel fun and unique. Across the street, is Scout Vintage, which is a reflection of what the showroom use to be.

They have vintage furniture that people can go through in a more casual way whereas the design studio is an actual representation of what these custom pieces might look like in a space.

It is encouraged to walk through even if you are not looking to upgrade your space, but the team will always be onsite to help with any questions or ideas!