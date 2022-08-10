DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you having a hard time finding a restaurant that allows pets? Why not try out Mutts Canine Cantina?

August 26 is National Dog Day and Mutts Canine Cantina is celebrating it all month long. Every Wednesday all day, you and your pup can enjoy “Yappy Hour” specials with many dog water features and ice baths.

Then, for National Dog Day come on out to Mutts for their Tails & Tunes event for some LIVE music at the park.

There are three locations in North Texas:

1070 Watters Creek Boulevard Allen, TX 75013

2889 Cityplace W BLVD Dallas, TX 75204

5317 Clearfork Main St Fort Worth, TX 76109

For more information, visit their website.