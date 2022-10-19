DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to be immersed in spooky vibes this Halloween season? Well, this pop-up in Fort Worth might be for you. It’s called the Black Lagoon Pop Up.

“Black Lagoon is an immersive Halloween experience, from creepy-themed cocktails to things that go bump in the night. This is a must-catch pop-up of the (spooky) season. A long time in the making, Black Lagoon is the brainchild of Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage.

“After having cooked up their first pop-up of its kind at the renowned Dungeon, New Orleans in 2019, they decided that it needed to be bigger, creepier and louder than ever.” as the events website states.

The pop-up is located at Nickel City in Fort Worth and is available until Oct. 31. For more information, click here.