DALLAS (KDAF) — The 8th Annual Pup Crawl is coming to Community Beer Co. in Dallas on Saturday, April 30.

Enjoy plenty of good beer and great food all with your furry little friend at your side. Brought to you by Dallas Pets Alive and Community Beer Company, all proceeds from this event will go to medical care for pets available for adoption at the shelter.

Tickets to the beer crawl will include:

A Pup Crawl T-shirt and 4 CBC beer tickets

First 200 to purchase will get a commemorative beer glass

Live Music & Pet Vendors

Fun activities to enjoy during the “crawl” with your pack

Delicious Food Trucks on site

A warm, fuzzy feeling you are helping save homeless pets!

For more information, click here.