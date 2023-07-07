DALLAS (KDAF) — Great Wolf Lodge is located in Grapevine. They offer an indoor waterpark that is always 80 degrees year-round.

They also have outdoor waterparks for guests to cool off in the sun. Those that visit the lodge, can rest easy knowing that all of their activities will be under one roof.

This summer they are celebrating “Summer Camp-in” with camp-themed games, dance pool parties, an arcade, and the newest top-golf immersive entertainment area.

Watch Stephanie Mendez as she explores Great Wolf Lodge above.