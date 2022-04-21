DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the North Texas work week is going to be a good one with warm and windy conditions as April is nearing its end.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s to lower 90s across the regions with winds from the south ranging from 20-30 mph. As night falls, temperatures will drop into the 60s as the south winds persist and will range from 15-25 mph.

Friday will see similar temperatures with highs in the 80s and the same winds from the south ranging from 20-30 mph.

“Warm and breezy weather will continue through Friday ahead of the next storm system, which will bring our next rain chances late in the weekend. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with lows in the 60s, and winds will be out of the south at 15 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.”