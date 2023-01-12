DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the week will prove to be much cooler than the first half as Thursday and Friday temps will be cool behind a cold front and temperatures will fall to near or below freezing in North Texas overnight. However, the cooler temps won’t last long.

Thursday will see highs ranging from the mid-50s to lower-60s with the lows in the night ranging around the mid-30s; Friday will see similar highs with sunshine.

“Cooler temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows dipping into the low to mid 30s. Expect strong northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph to continue through at least mid-day Thursday,” the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weekend forecast will see another warmup again on Sunday as highs will be back in the 70s and that will continue into Wednesday where a chance of scattered storms will be in the forecast.

“Temepratures will climb back above normal over the upcoming weekend with highs in teh60s and 70s thorugh the middle of next week. Elevated fire danger is expected west of I-35 on Saturday and Monday afternoons, with low rain chances returning to much of the area by the middle of next week,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas