DALLAS (KDAF) — Empty your bowl for a good cause at the Empty Bowls North Texas Food Bank.

Feb. 29 enjoy bowl meals created by local chefs. The meals will be featured in hand-curated pieces of local pottery.

This event has helped create 5.25 million meals for residents in need, according to the non-profit.

Purchase tickets for the event and find out other ways to give back to the community.