DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a reason Les Misérables is touted as the “world’s most popular musical.”

The tale of love, redemption, justice, religion, and the fight for freedom has enchanted audiences since 1980, when the show first opened in Paris — but, if you want to go further back, the story started wowing audiences way back in 1862, when the historical novel by Victor Hugo was first published.

The English language adaptation of the musical opened in London in 1985 and on Broadway in 1987, and with countless staged concerts, films (including the 2012 remake, starring a long list of names you might recognize — Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Russell Crowe, to name a few), Les Misérables has become one of the most globally revered musicals.

Even if you’re not into theater, you’ve probably still heard of it. Over 130 million people worldwide have viewed the show, in 53 different countries and in 22 different languages, and the latest stop for Les Misérables is North Texas, as part of the Broadway Dallas Germania Insurance Broadway Series.

But what makes it the world’s most popular musical? Why does the story of the French Revolution continue to impact audiences across the world, almost 200 years later?

With an ensemble cast, enthralling music, and relatable themes, the U.S. tour of Les Misérables retains its relevancy and continues to captivate audiences with a story that highlights the heart of humanity.

Credit: Les Misérables National Tour, Broadway Dallas Credit: Les Misérables National Tour, Broadway Dallas

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean, an ex-convict looking to make a new life for himself. The story spans several years and follows a cast of characters, including Valjean’s adopted daughter, Cosette and her love interest Marius, factory worker Fantine, revolutionary leader Enjolras, police inspector Javert, sneaky thieves Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, and Marius’ friend, Éponine.

The staging is visually striking, with a mix of physical sets and technology. The physical aspects are stunning in both their size and details — from intricately crafted garden gates to the towering barricade. The show even incorporates art by Victor Hugo himself — sweeping watercolor landscapes of Paris, animated to move with different elements of the show, play on the screen behind the sets, providing an authentic backdrop to 19th century France.

Nick Cartell plays Valjean with strength and touching vulnerability, showing the character’s progression from a hardened convict to a reformed man — a transformation that is most evident in “Bring Him Home,” a moving ballad in which Valjean prays for Marius’ safety after the massacre at the barricade.

Preston Truman Boyd commands the stage in the role of Javert. From his staunch loyalty of the law to a man haunted by an act of mercy, Boyd portrays the complexities of the character with surprising delicacy — most notably in “Soliloquy.”

This tour stop is a sort of homecoming for Dallas native Haley Dortch, who plays Fantine. Dortch won Best Leading Actress in 2019 and 2020 at Broadway Dallas’ High School Musical Theater Awards. Dortch portrays Fantine with emotional depth, and her transcendent rendition of the famous “I Dreamed a Dream” evokes pain, longing, and regret for a stirring, poignant number.

The Thénardiers, played by Victoria Huston-Elem and Matt Crowle, provide aptly timed comedic relief. Enjolras, played by Devin Archer, provides an inspiring lead in the fight for freedom. Even the children — or the “little people,” as the show calls them — provide touches of childlike wonder, and, at times, comedy.

Credit: Les Misérables National Tour, Broadway Dallas

While each character brings the story to life on stage in a way that fully immerses the audience, it’s the climactic final numbers in Act One and Act Two that really highlight the power of the show. “One Day More,” the final number in Act One, brings the entire company on stage for one last check-in before intermission. The song utilizes each character’s unique vocal lines to create an overarching, moving melody for a knockout moment. “Finale,” the final number in Act Two, brings the company together again, for a triumphant ending brimming with defiance and optimism.

While the show could be viewed as simply depressing — it is called “the miserables,” after all — viewers would be remiss in reducing it to just another sad story. Les Misérables is a story full of hope and the promise of a better tomorrow. The show invokes greater themes of redemption, mercy, compassion, sacrifice, familial love, and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of overwhelming odds. It exemplifies the very best of humanity — traits that shine, even in the midst of tragedy — to weave a narrative that is ultimately inspiring and still relevant, maybe now more than ever.

You can catch Les Misérables at Broadway Dallas through Dec. 31. See the full calendar and get tickets here.