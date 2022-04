DALLAS (KDAF) — “It’s levi-OH-sah; not levio-SAH!”

That’s right, acclaimed actress and star of such hit films as Harry Potter, Beauty and the Beast and The Perks of Being a Wallflower Emma Watson gave a surprise lesson to drama students at Sudie L. Williams TAG Academy in Dallas.

Photo courtesy Sudie L. Williams TAG Academy via Twitter.

The school tweeted, “Sudie TAG Drama students were treated to an outstanding lesson by our magically amazing guest speaker today, renowned actress Emma Watson! And she’s wearing SUDIE SWAG!”