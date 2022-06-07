ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Elton John’s final tour is passing through North Texas one last time.

The massive successful artist’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is stopping at Globe Life Field on Sept. 30, signifying the artist’s final time performing in North Texas. His final concert in Texas will be in Houston at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 4.

This five-year tour will make its final stop in the United States on Nov. 20, with a show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

July 8 will be the final stop in this tour with a concert at Tele2 Arean in Stockholm Sweden. To get your tickets, click here.