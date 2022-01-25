DALLAS (KDAF) — Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas have been postponed after the legendary musician tested positive for COVID-19.

The concert was scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 25) and Wednesday (Jan. 26) at American Airlines Center.

Those who bought tickets are encouraged to hold onto them as they’ll be honored at the rescheduled date that will be announced sometime soon.

Here’s the full statement from American Airlines Center on the postponement:

“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.“