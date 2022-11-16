DALLAS (KDAF) — DART riders who are eligible can now get free cell service and even a free cell phone. This is part of DART’s partnership with Assurance Wireless.

Here’s how it works

DART riders who are currently enrolled in a qualifying federal or state assistance program do meet the eligibility requirements for the free service and phone.

To sign up to get your free service and phone attend an event at the following locations:

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Parker Road Station 2600 Archerwood St. Plano, TX 75074

Friday, November 18, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Glenn Heights Park & Ride 1200 E. Bear Creek Rd. Glenn Heights, TX 75154



