DALLAS (KDAF) — After the storms of Monday have gone, it’s time to deal with Tuesday’s weather in North Texas which will see elevated fire danger during the day and a strong cold front incoming by night.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be an unseasonably warm day with elevated grass fire danger. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 80s and even lower 90s in some areas (around 10-15 degrees above normal for early April). Paired up with the low humidity, elevated grass fire conditions will be present west of I-35 and south of I-20 Tuesday afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth

After the unseasonably warm day, a strong cold front will bring those temps down tonight with windy conditions behind it with speeds around 20-30 mph and gusts possibly up to 40 mph. By Wednesday morning, temps will be in the 50s and will warm up to around 60-70 degrees during the day.

Wednesday will have a breezy cool day through the afternoon hours under sunny skies.