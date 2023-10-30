Sloane’s Corner & Dakota’s Steakhouse are taking the stress out of the holiday with a special menu and takeaway meal!

Sloane’s Corner

DALLAS (KDAF) — Thanksgiving is almost here and many places are gearing up for Turkey Day galore including Dallas restaurants Dakota’s Steakhouse and Sloane’s Corner.

Both restaurants will be unveiling their Thanksgiving menu, complete with a plethora of holiday favorites.

Dakota’s Steakhouse will be open on Thanksgiving Day and is serving a dressed-up three-course holiday menu, and Sloane’s Corner is offering a festive take-home Thanksgiving feast.

Dakota’s Steakhouse will be open for dine-in from 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The three-course special menu includes classically elevated holiday dishes for $75 per person and $37 for kids under 12.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

Guests who enjoy hosting at home can avoid the hassle of cooking and order an entire Thanksgiving feast from Sloane’s Corner for $130 for 2 people and $60 for every additional person.

“Whether guests choose the festive dine-in experience or holiday takeaway dinner, we want to help take off the stress that typically comes with holidays and elevate Thanksgiving meals with our carefully curated menus,” says Corporate Chef & Partner, Ji Kang.

Reservations for Thanksgiving Day at Dakota’s Steakhouse can be made at dakotasrestaurant.com or on Open Table. Orders for Sloane’s Corner’s takeaway Thanksgiving meals can be placed online at sloanescorner.com and can be picked up anytime on Thursday, Nov. 23rd between 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The deadline for takeaway orders is Tuesday, November 21st at 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.