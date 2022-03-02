DALLAS (KDAF) — Spring Break is approaching and a few North Texas food spots are letting children eat free in March.

On top of Cantina Laredo Frisco offering free food during Spring Break, El Chico at Rockwall is now saying they will also offer free food to children this month.

Officials say children 12-years-old and younger will get a free meal from their kids’ menu with the purchase of an adult entree from March 7 to March 11.

For more information, visit elchico.com.