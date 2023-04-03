DALLAS(KDAF)—Dallas’ Autism Treatment Center or ATC wants 100 families to have their yards egged – but in a good way.

It’s Egg My House fundraiser time and ATC wants parents to host Easter egg hunts for kids with autism in their yards. The staff and volunteers will fill plastic eggs with candy, toys, and stickers, then place them in your yard for the kids to find.

The Autism Treatment Center supports people with autism and related disorders in their learning, play, work, and community lives.

Residential, educational, therapeutic, and adult programs are provided by ATC 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The agency has three locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio, as well as 26 group homes.

Event coordinators said, “packages start at $25 for 25 eggs, Egg My Yard is an excellent and affordable way for busy parents to create a special Easter for their kids while supporting ATC programming during Autism Awareness Month. The fundraiser is open to any family with a yard living within 45 minutes of Plano Rd. and Forest Lane, 75243 to capture any last-minute fill-in orders for the Dallas County area.

The last day to submit your interest or pay for a package is Wednesday, April 5. If you know a family interested in helping or you want to volunteer with the organization, visit the ATC website.