North Texas Prostate Cancer Coalition—Help those with prostate cancer by learning about new research.

There’s going to be a symposium on prostate cancer at UT Southwestern North Texas Prostate Cancer Coalition known as (NTxPCC) on May 20, from 8 am – 2 pm.

NTxPCC said, “We hosting the event to provide information on prostate cancer diagnosis, treatments, research, support services, social issues, and more to prostate cancer patients and their families”.

The Symposium is a partnership between UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center and the North Texas Prostate Cancer Coalition.

You are able to attend the symposium for free and will get a chance to listen to speaker, Dr. Reggie Tucker-Seeley, Vice President of Health Equity at ZERO Prostate Cancer. Dr. Turker-Seely is also chair-elect for ASCO’s Health Equity & Outcomes committee and is nationally recognized.

The event will be at the T. Boone Pickens Biomedical Building at UT Southwestern Medical Center, make sure to reserve a spot for free on Eventbrite. There will be coffee and lunch provided for all attendees.