Eddie Garcia named as new Dallas Police Chief

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — On Wednesday Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax announced that Eddie Garcia has been chosen to be the Dallas Police Chief. He will be replacing U. Renee Hall who announced her resignation earlier this year Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall resigns.

Garcia will be the 30th Chief of Police of Dallas and the first Latino to be in the position in the city. He comes to Dallas from the San Jose Police Department where he has been Chief since 2016.

Garcia is expected to step into the position officially on February 3, 2021.