Eataly is ending the summer with a late-night celebration featuring endless sips, late-night bites, and plenty of entertainment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Italian grocery and wine shop, Eataly has made a few announcements for events that they have set up for the month of August.

The specialty store will be staying open ‘after hours’ for their Eataly After Hours event that will take place on Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be hand-crafted cocktails, multiple DJs and late-night chef bites.

“It’s guaranteed to be an unforgettable night at Eataly, the perfect way to say ciao to Texas summer (don’t worry, the A/C will be blasting),” said Eataly via their website. Tickets for this event will start at $85.00.

There will also be a collaboration with popular Chinese restaurant, Fortune House. The restaurant will be partnering up with Eataly’s Terra Grille for a Shanghainese-Italian fusion four-course dinner. The communal course will be paired with three cocktails for this event on Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $95.00.

“On August 15, Terra Grill Takeover is back and this time we’re venturing further than ever – we’re joining forces with Fortune House, the beloved Chinese restaurant that’s taking DFW by storm,” as described on the event page.

