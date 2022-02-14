DALLAS (KDAF) — Eataly Dallas is set to host a meet and greet event with Emmy award-winning chef Lidia Bastianich on Friday, Feb. 25.

Guests will get a chance to chat with Lidia during an exclusive lunch reception, receive a signed copy of her book Lidia’s A Pot, A Pan and A Bowl and even enjoy a chef demonstration led by her and Eataly’s Executive Chef Jake Epstein.

To get your ticket to this event, click here.

Here is a full events list:

A Lunch & Book Presentation with Lidia Bastianich — 11:30AM – 1:00 PM

— 11:30AM – 1:00 PM Meet & Greet Book Signing with Lidia Bastianich — 2:00PM – 4:00PM

— 2:00PM – 4:00PM An Evening with Lidia Bastianich: A Dinner & Book Presentation — 5:30PM – 7:00PM