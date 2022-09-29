DALLAS (KDAF) — We know that everyone is obsessed and diving headfirst into National Coffee Day on Thursday, but don’t forget a coffee goes extremely well when paired with a cookie or bread-type food item.

September 29 is National Biscotti Day and it’s a biscuit from Europe that will enhance your coffee drinking experience ten-fold. NationalToday says, “Biscotti is enjoyed as a cookie, with a meal or a cup of coffee; dipped, dunked, or dry. The Italian cookie has evolved and now comes in several flavors: almond, cappuccino, pistachio, pine nuts, raisins, and so forth.”

We wanted to make sure you were aware of the restaurants in Dallas that do the best biscottis, so, we checked out Yelp’s lists of the top biscotti spots in town:

La Spiga Bakery

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

Cafe de France

1418 Coffee House

Otto’s Coffee and Fine Foods

Local Oven

Pietro’s Bakery & Cafe

Millstone Bakery

Kessler Baking Studio

Ascension Coffee